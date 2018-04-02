Missouri House Panel Backs Additional Limits On Abortion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee has endorsed a bill banning abortions of viable fetuses older than 20 weeks except to save the life or physical health of the mother. Wednesday's 9-1 vote by the Health Care Policy Committee sends the bill to the full House.

The measure would require doctors to determine if a fetus older than 20 weeks would survive outside the womb. If the fetus is found to be unviable, a doctor could perform an abortion but would have to report to the state why the child was unviable.

For viable fetuses, a second doctor would have to confirm that the abortion is necessary to save the mother's life or major bodily function before performing the abortion.