Missouri House Panel Considering Impeaching Nixon

JEFFERSON CITY - A Republican-led Missouri House committee began hearings Wednesday on three separate proposals that aim to impeach Governor Jay Nixon.

The representatives who wrote the proposals say they want to impeach Nixon for his stance on gay couples filing joint tax returns, his delay in filling open legislative seats through a special election and his refusal to fire state officials involved with the Department of Revenue's decision last year to scan driver's license applicants' personal documents into a computer system.

During Wednesday's hearing, Representative Nick Marshall, R-Parkville, accused Nixon of intentionally "misstating and misrepresenting" Missouri laws.

Representative Mike Colona, D-St. Louis, said the issue with Nixon's executive order to allow joint tax returns fell along the lines of being a disagreement over legal analysis rather than Nixon deliberately misrepresenting Missouri's laws.

The panel will meet again on Wednesday, April 30 to discuss the other two resolutions.

Nixon has called the hearings "some sort of show."