Missouri House Panel Formed After Natural Disasters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A newly created House committee will examine whether a special legislative session is needed to assist in the recovery from a deadly tornado in Joplin and flooding in southeastern Missouri.

The House Interim Committee on Disaster Recovery was to make its recommendation by the end of July. The committee also was tasked with examining long-term recovery strategies and ways for Missouri to be better prepared for future natural disasters. A report with those findings was to be submitted by the end of the year.

House Speaker Steven Tilley created the interim committee Tuesday. The panel will be led by House Speaker Pro Tem Shane Schoeller, who is from Willard near Springfield.