Missouri House panel OKs traffic fine limits, court rules

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure that would change municipal court operations and lower the money cities can get from traffic violations is nearing a debate in the Missouri House.

A House committee voted unanimously Monday to approve the bill. It's aimed at addressing concerns voiced by Ferguson protesters about predatory revenue-generating practices in some St. Louis area cities.

The House version includes a limit on the fine local governments can levy for minor traffic violations.

It would also restrict detainment for such violations, end failure to appear charges and require alternative payment options.

The Senate version focused primarily on lowering the percentage of revenue cities can get from 30 percent to 20 percent for most cities. Both include lower caps for cities in the St. Louis area.