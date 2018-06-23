Missouri House Panel to Consider 3 Historical Dogs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Three dogs from Missouri's past are in a competition of sorts to become part the state's identity.



The House Committee on Tourism and Natural Resources scheduled a hearing Thursday on bills proposing the canines as Missouri's "official state historical dog".



One of the nominees is "Old Drum," a dog that was dubbed the "best friend a man has" during a state Supreme Court case in 1870. Another bill proposes the honor for "Jim the Wonder Dog," a hunting dog that could supposedly predict future events.



Rounding out the field is a Newfoundland named "Seaman," renowned as the gentle giant that accompanied Lewis and Clark in their expedition across the Louisiana Purchase territory.