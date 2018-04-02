Missouri House passes bill for fewer rules on hair braiding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Professional hair braiders would face fewer regulations under a bill passed by the Missouri House.

House lawmakers voted 131-17 Wednesday to pass the bill and send it to the Senate. If made law, the bill would repeal a requirement that braiders be licensed by the state Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners. That can take considerable time and money.

Instead, hair braiders would be required to pay a $25 state registration fee and complete a self-test about scalp diseases and infection control.

Sponsoring Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan says repealing licensing requirements could mean more jobs in the state.

The Institute for Justice has said Missouri is among 13 states that require hair braiders to obtain some form of cosmetology or hairstyling license.

The bill is backed by Gov. Eric Greitens.