Missouri House passes bill to not require permit for conceal carry

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House passed a bill Tuesday that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit anywhere people can currently carry openly.

Under current law, legal gun owners can carry their weapons in areas that allow open carry, as long as the weapon is visible.

"What most people don't realize is that today open carry is completely legal around the state of Missouri. It's never been illegal," bill sponsor Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Springfield) said.

Under the bill House members approved with a 112-37 vote, a concealed carry permit would not be required to carry a weapon that is not openly visible in locations that currently allow people to carry openly.

"What we have had in Missouri is that it's been illegal to put that firearm that you lawfully have the right to own and carry in your pocket," Burlison said.

However, the bill faced some opposition.

"I feel like HB1468 is a very, very dangerous bill for Missouri. What it will do is it will allow people to carry concealed weapons without actually obtaining a permit, which means you would not be going through the mandated training," Rep. Stacey Newman (D-St. Louis) said.

The bill would also expand the state's castle doctrine law by giving guests of private property owners the right to use deadly force for defense.

The bill now moves to the Senate.