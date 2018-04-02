Missouri House Passes Capital Improvements Plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a budget plan for various projects around the state, including new college buildings and seed money for a possible Republican National Convention.

The House voted 137-9 on Thursday to send the measure to the Senate. The spending plan includes $38 million for a new engineering facility at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

It also includes funding for new voting machines and campus projects where costs are split evenly between the state and school.

Democrats criticized the bill because it includes $4 million for a Missouri city to host a national political party convention. Kansas City is a finalist to host the Republican gathering in 2016.

Lawmakers have until May 9 to pass all budget-related bills.