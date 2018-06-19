Missouri House Passes Motorcycle Helmet Bill

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved legislation lifting the state's motorcycle helmet mandate for riders 21 and older.

State law currently requires anyone riding a motorcycle to wear a helmet. Lawmakers have debated proposals that would make helmets optional for years.

The House passed the legislation 93-56 Thursday. It now moves to the state Senate.

The Legislature has about three weeks to pass new legislation.