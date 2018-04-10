Missouri House passes prevailing wage repeal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a bill that would repeal the state's "prevailing wage" law for public construction projects.

The proposal, which passed Thursday with an 89-60 vote, would reverse a state law requiring cities, school districts and other government entities to pay more than the state's minimum wage for public construction and maintenance projects. It now moves to the Senate.

Supporters of the bill say it would save the state money. Opponents argue that repealing the wages, which are calculated by a county-by-county basis, would allow the state to undercut Missouri union workers.

Gov. Eric Greitens has pledged to support the bill. He recently signed another, labor-related "right to work" law prohibiting mandatory union fees.