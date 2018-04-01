Missouri House passes ride-hail regulations for Uber, Lyft

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has approved statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft.

House members voted 115-34 Thursday to send the legislation to the Senate.

The measure would require ride-hailing companies to conduct background checks on drivers, ensure that vehicles are insured and provide riders with fare estimates. Uber and Lyft say they already take those steps and back the bill.

Ride-hailing companies would have to pay a $5,000 annual fee. The bill would exempt the services from local regulations, licensing requirements and most taxes.

Lawmakers in support tout it as a job creator. Opponents dispute that and say it could instead take away jobs from taxicab drivers. Others argued regulations should be left to cities.