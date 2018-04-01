Missouri House, Senate Pass Differing Election Bills

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House and Senate have both approved legislation changing the date of the 2012 presidential primaries, but they disagree on what the new date should be. Under existing state law, the 2012 primaries would be held Feb. 7.

A bill passed by the House on Thursday would move the primary to March 6, in keeping with rules set by the national Democratic and Republican parties.

But the Senate's version sets Missouri's primary at one week after New Hampshire's, which occurs early in the presidential election year. New Hampshire's date for 2012 is not yet set. The Senate bill was also approved Thursday.

Critics in the chamber have said the parties could strip Missouri of some convention delegates unless it holds its primary in March.