Missouri House sends environmental measure to governor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has sent Gov. Jay Nixon an omnibus environmental bill with provisions that effect wastewater treatment, pollution control and hydraulic fracturing.

The House approved the measure Wednesday 118-32 after the Senate approved it unanimously last week.

The measure would require companies get permits before using hydraulic fracturing, a method to extract oil.

The state also would have to consider full employment and industrial development goals in regulating water pollution. And the Department of Natural Resources would have to make sure changes to waste or sewer treatment utilities are affordable for ratepayers.

The measure would also allow for direct monitoring of sulfur dioxide levels in place of modeling by coal-fired electric plants as part of the state's plan to comply with federal requirements.