Missouri House sends tax amnesty measure to Senate

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure that would waive penalties for those who agree to pay overdue Missouri taxes has gained approval in the House.

House members voted 141-7 Thursday to send the tax amnesty proposal to the Senate.

Delinquent taxpayers would need to pay their bills between July 1 and Sept. 30 to qualify.

Legislative researchers estimate the measure would bring in nearly $20 million in additional general revenues next fiscal year.

That additional revenue is included in the proposed 2016 budget approved by the House Budget Committee on Tuesday.

But similar tax amnesty proposals have stalled in previous years in the Senate.

Rep. Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, criticized colleagues for including the tax amnesty revenues in the budget plan even though the bill's Senate prospects are uncertain.