Missouri House speaker says he's not running for auditor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson says he's not running for state auditor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that Richardson said he'll instead focus on work leading the House.

Richardson had said he was considering a 2018 bid for the office now held by Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Galloway now is the only Democratic statewide elected official in Jefferson City. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to the position after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself in 2015.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Auditor Kristy Apprill now is the only Republican who has opened a campaign committee to seek the statewide auditor's seat.