Missouri House to Debate School Funding Plan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House is to begin debate soon on a plan to use $189 million of additional federal stimulus money for public schools.

The House plan would use some of that money to offset shortfalls in casino tax revenues that were to go to schools. But most of the additional federal money would be used to offset state revenues already budgeted for schools this year -- allowing the state money to be saved and distributed to schools next year.

House Majority Leader Tim Jones said the chamber could debate the legislation as soon as Tuesday.

The House plan would maintain a more steady funding stream for schools than one originally proposed by Gov. Jay Nixon. His plan would have boosted school funding this year and cut it next year.