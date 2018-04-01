Missouri House to Take up State Operating Budget

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House is preparing to consider a proposed state budget that partly ties education funding to the strength of the economy.

House Majority Leader John Diehl says debate will begin this week on the budget for the next fiscal year. The plan endorsed by the House Budget Committee would add $122 million to the state's $3 billion in basic school funding. But if state revenues meet more optimistic projections, then it would provide a $278 million increase for schools.

The House plan would also bar universities from offering resident tuition rates to students living in the U.S. illegally.

The Republican-led committee rejected Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility to more lower-income adults. But its plan would restore adult dental coverage that was previously cut from Medicaid.