Missouri House votes down Medicaid expansion

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led House has squashed an attempt by Democrats to expand Medicaid eligibility.

Members voted 102-41 against a proposal by Columbia Democratic Rep. Kip Kendrick to broaden eligibility under former President Barack Obama's federal health care law.

Kendrick tried to add the proposal to a Republican-sponsored bill that's advancing to create a taskforce on how the state can revamp health care in order to get a waiver from the law.

While neighboring Kansas and other Republican-led states have taken steps toward expanding Medicaid eligibility, the House vote is another act of opposition in Missouri.

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens also this week told reporters he still opposes the law and wants an overhaul by Congress.