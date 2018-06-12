Missouri House votes to deepen University of Missouri cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers has prevailed over the leaders of both parties to approve deeper budget cuts to the University of Missouri.

Lawmakers voted 83-75 Tuesday to transfer $1 million from the University of Missouri'sColumbia campus to Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The House speaker, majority floor leader and the budget chairman along with the chamber's top five Democrats voted against the cut.

Rep. Jay Barnes, of Jefferson City, says his cut was meager compared to the university's total budget. But Columbia lawmakers said it pits students against each other for funding.

Lawmakers are also considering a $7.6 million cut to the University of Missouri system.

The state budgeted $433 million this year for the system's general operations, which accounted for about 15 percent of its budget.