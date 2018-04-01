Missouri House votes to forego pay increases

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Members of the Missouri House have rejected a proposed raise for themselves and other state elected officials.

The House voted Tuesday to forego salary increases of about 11 percent for themselves and a proposed increase of $22,000 per year for Gov. Jay Nixon.

Some Democrats spoke in favor of a pay increase. House Minority Leader Jacob Hummel said the current salary meant only wealthy individuals could serve in the Legislature.

The measure passed 133-15. It now goes to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Ron Richard says the measure may face more opposition in the Senate and has a 50-50 chance of passing.