Missouri House votes to help pay for new arts conservatory

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House members have passed a bond measure for a new music and dance conservatory at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Lawmakers voted 117-39 in favor of the resolution Tuesday.

The legislation would grant the authority to issue as much as $48 million in state bonds to cover half of the estimated $96 million project. Kansas City Republican Rep. Noel Shull said his plan would ask the state to pay off $5.5 million annually for 10 years.

Shull said the investment could make the school's conservatory the best in the nation. Supportive lawmakers primarily from the Kansas City area said it would spur economic development through ticket sales and attract talent to both the city and the Midwest.

Others raised concerns about the cost amid budget constraints.