Missouri House votes to override veto on public union dues

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Two-thirds of the Missouri House has voted to change how public union members pay dues, the first step to overriding a veto by Gov. Jay Nixon.

The House voted 109-47 Wednesday for a bill requiring public employees to annually reauthorize paying their union dues through paycheck withholdings. The bill would also require those unions to make financial records available to workers.

The measure now goes to the Senate.

Nixon vetoed the bill in March, saying it places unnecessary burdens on unions.

House Democrats called the legislation an attempt to weaken unions for the benefit of employers.

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said the measure will empower workers by making unions more transparent. He said if labor organizations want to reverse years of declining membership, they need to restore workers' trust.