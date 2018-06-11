Missouri House votes to pass school board measure over veto

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure Missouri lawmakers hoped would be in place before Tuesday's local elections to exempt some elections from partisan requirements is getting a second chance.

The Missouri House Wednesday voted to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a measure that bars former superintendents from serving on the school board in the district where they had worked, among other elections measures.

Supporters say the measure exempting some local elections from partisan requirements is a necessary fix to a law that was inadvertently changed last year.

The school board portion is part of a legislative response to problems uncovered in the St. Joseph School District.

The House voted to override 111-49. The bill now goes to the Senate.