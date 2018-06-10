Missouri House votes to tighten rules for minors' abortions

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House gave initial approval to a bill that would tighten the requirements for a minor to get an abortion.

The House voted 109-35 Wednesday to endorse legislation that would require a minor to submit written consent of one parent to the doctor performing the abortion. It would also require written proof that the other parent was notified. Currently, a minor requires the consent of just a single parent.

Rep. Rocky Miller (R-Lake Ozark) says his bill is intended to start a conversation among families about abortion, not make it harder to get one.

Opponents say the bill could endanger girls who live in abusive households. Miller says the requirement excludes parents who have been convicted of abusive behavior, but Democrats say many abusers are never convicted.