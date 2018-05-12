Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment that would require that only U.S. citizens be counted for the purposes of legislative redistricting.
The measure was approved on a 90-34 vote Friday. If the Senate agrees, voters will see the question on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The number of citizens would be determined by a citizenship question planned for the upcoming census or a reliable estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Currently, districts are drawn based on total population.
Proponents say only citizens should matter when it comes to legislative power. Opponents say the move would mean legal residents would not have representation.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens sent a letter Friday to the Senate saying his five appointees to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The Capital City Farmers Market cut the ribbon on its new location Saturday, officially signifying its move... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Some residents of New Bloomfield have doubts about a plan to make up for their lack of... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-70 Westbound at about mile marker 150 Friday... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY- Over the past 12 years the boys at Morgan County R-1 School have kept an ongoing joke alive.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment that would require that only U.S. citizens be... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will help raise money for Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD - David Stoecker says he has lived a life of addiction in order to escape the pain of an... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent... More >>
in
AURORA (AP) — A 19-year-old southwest Missouri man who was in a car when police shot and killed the driver... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Applebee's is suing a franchise owner in the Kansas City area after the closure of a restaurant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local service groups spent their Friday packing a semi truck trailer full of supplies to help people nearly... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special examiner extracted thousands of images from the cellphone of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens "and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri veterans and their families walked away from the Truman VA with gift boxes filled with infant... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State senators have voted to move up the date of a public vote on whether... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who's charged with taking sexually explicit photos... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - The ongoing TCE, or trichloroethylene debate in Camdenton has moved forward and gained progress in the right direction... More >>
in