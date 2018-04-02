Missouri Hunters Kill Fewer Deer than Last Season

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri hunters reported killing more than 188,000 deer this season, which is slightly less than the nearly 200,000 from last season.

Missouri Department of Conservation officials said that the amount of deer killed in the northern counties increased and the amount in the southern ones decreased. Officials said this was, in part, due to acorns. More acorns on the ground in the southern counties caused deer to stay mainly in the woods, making them more difficult to catch.

The counties that caught the most deer were Benton, Howell, and Macon.

The November portion of the gun deer season ended Tuesday, and the gun portion for deer with antlers continues until December fifth.