Missouri Hunters Kill Fewer Turkeys

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

That's down about five percent from last year. But the Conservation Department says the 2006 figures still are the seventh highest in the state's 47-year history of the modern turkey season. A department scientist says the turkey numbers likely were down because of unfavorable hunting weather and below-average reproduction over the past three years. Missouri also has a fall turkey season and generally is considered the top turkey hunting state in the nation.