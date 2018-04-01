Missouri I-70 speed limit drops to 60 mph in Columbia

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The speed limit on portions of Interstate I-70 in Columbia is dropping to 60 mph.

The Missouri Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the former 70 mph speed limit will be reduced for safety on less than 3 miles of the interstate.

The change will occur between I-70 east of the Route 63 connector to east of the Lake of the Woods and St. Charles Road interchange.

Transportation department senior traffic studies specialist John Schaefer says crash data from the past five years shows 70 mph is an unsafe speed for the area.

He says a lower speed limit will improve safety without causing major congestion or delays.