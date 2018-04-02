Missouri, Illinois Bring Some Zest to Annual Battle

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri has won the last two Braggin' Rights games against Illinois and that's all the history junior guard Michael Dixon cares about.

The neutral-site holiday season border battle is one of the most energized, adrenaline filled games Dixon has played in. The stands are pretty much equally divided, half wearing orange and the other half black and gold, and both sides make plenty of noise.

Dixon remembers how much fun it's been to win, too, and wants to keep that feeling. Before he got to Missouri, Illinois had won nine in a row in the series.

Both schools are ranked heading into Thursday night's matchup in St. Louis. Missouri's seasoned unit under first-year coach Frank Haith is ranked No. 9 and Illinois is No. 25.