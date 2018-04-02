Missouri inauguration festivities kick off Monday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The inauguration of statewide elected officials will be held on Jan. 9 in Jefferson City.
The festivities for Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' will start with a prayer service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson City. That will be followed by a ceremony honoring Missouri heroes at 10:00 a.m. in the Rotunda.
This breaks with a 100-year-old tradition. In the past the prayer service was followed by a parade.
The swearing-in ceremony for five statewide officials is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Greitens will speak on the capitol steps prior to the official swearing-in. Missouri law states that a governor's four-year term starts at noon on the second Monday in January.
The Greitens' also will host a reception at the Capitol Plaza Hotel at 3 p.m.
Inauguration Day will wrap up with an Inaugural Ball in the capitol at 7 p.m.
The full day's schedule is listed below.
- 9:00 a.m. Interfaith Prayer Service at St. Peter's Catholic Church
- 10:00 a.m. Honoring our Missouri Heroes at the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda
- 11:30 a.m. Swearing-in Ceremony of Statewide Officials on the South Steps of the capitol.
- Statewide Officials to be sworn in: Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, Attorney General Josh Hawley, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and State Treasurer Eric Schmitt
- 1:00 p.m. Formation of the Troops on the North Steps of the capitol.
- 1:30 p.m. Receiving Line with the Governor and First Lady at the Governor's Mansion
- 3:00 p.m. Public Hospitality Reception at the Capitol Plaza Hotel
- 7:00 p.m. Salute to Service Inaugural Ball at the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda
