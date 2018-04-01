Missouri inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn't help

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An embattled Kansas City, Missouri, jail has been sued by a man alleging he was raped by another inmate, and a guard did nothing to help.

The lawsuit, filed May 9, alleges the female guard at the Jackson County Detention Center gave cocaine to the man assaulting Ryan Dumas during the attack in September.

A county spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Last month, a federal indictment accused four former corrections officers at the jail of assaulting a shackled inmate.

In another lawsuit, two former inmates alleged that sewage often backed up in their cells, but jail staff refused to do anything about it.