Missouri inmate asks US Supreme Court to stop his execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for a Missouri inmate who is scheduled to die just after midnight for killing a suburban St. Louis woman 25 years ago.
Walter Timothy Storey's application for a stay was rejected Tuesday evening. It was presented to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The court says four justices would have granted the application.
Missouri executed a state record 10 people last year, and Storey would be the first execution this year.
The 47-year-old was sentenced to death three separate times in the same case. He killed his 36-year-old neighbor, special education teacher Jill Frey, on Feb. 2, 1990, after a night of drinking.
