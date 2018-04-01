Missouri inmate asks US Supreme Court to stop his execution

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for a Missouri inmate who is scheduled to die just after midnight for killing a suburban St. Louis woman 25 years ago.

Walter Timothy Storey's application for a stay was rejected Tuesday evening. It was presented to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The court says four justices would have granted the application.

Missouri executed a state record 10 people last year, and Storey would be the first execution this year.

The 47-year-old was sentenced to death three separate times in the same case. He killed his 36-year-old neighbor, special education teacher Jill Frey, on Feb. 2, 1990, after a night of drinking.

This story has been updated with the latest available information.