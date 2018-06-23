Missouri Inmate Dies While Serving Life Sentence

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri woman has died in prison while serving a life sentence for the 1989 slaying of her teenage daughter who apparently resisted the family's Islamic traditions.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said 70-year-old Maria Isa died early Wednesday at a prison in Vandalia. A written statement from the department said she died "of apparent natural causes" but provided no further details.

Isa originally was sentenced to death along with her husband, Zein Isa, for the 1989 stabbing of their 16-year-old daughter Palestina Isa. The killing was caught on a surveillance tape by the FBI, which had suspected Zein Isa of being involved with the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

Maria Isa was re-sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder after her initial sentence was overturned.