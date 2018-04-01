Missouri inmate gets additional convictions, prison terms

NEOSHO (AP) — A Missouri prison inmate has been sentenced to additional prison time for molesting two children a decade ago.

The Joplin Globe reports that 43-year-old Jeffrey D. Sheldon pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation in a plea agreement. The charges stem from the abuse of two girls in 2005 in Fairview.

Sheldon was sentenced Monday to concurrent terms of five years each.

He's in custody and has served 10 years of a 12-year sentence for first-degree statutory sodomy.