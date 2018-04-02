Missouri inmate serving life for killings dies in prison

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for his role in the 1995 southwestern Missouri shooting deaths of two men at a city's stockyards has died in prison.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said Stevie Jimerson was 59 when he died Friday morning of apparent natural causes at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

Jimerson was sentenced in 1996 to life terms for the deaths of 25-year-old Bryan Jones and 20-year-old James J. Brown at the Southwest Regional Stockyards in Springfield. Prosecutors have said the killings were the result of a drug deal that went bad.

Jimerson pleaded guilty to two counts each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A co-defendant, Michael Lee Swain, is serving life in prison.