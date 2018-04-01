Missouri Insurance Officials: $5M Returned to Customers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Insurance Department says it's recovered more than $5 million in the first half of the year for residents who filed complaints about their insurance companies.

The department released a quarterly report on complaints and recoveries Thursday showing a surge of inquiries about insurance companies following tornadoes in Joplin and St. Louis.

The department says it received more than 8,600 inquiries from insurance customers during the past three months. Of those, 764 were tied to the deadly tornado that struck Joplin in May and 369 were related to a tornado that struck St. Louis in April.