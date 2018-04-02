Missouri interest groups push for texting-while-driving ban

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Law enforcement, health care, insurance and transportation groups are urging Missouri lawmakers to ban texting while driving.

A House panel heard testimony Monday on three bills that would make it an infraction for a driver to read or send text messages on the road.

Missouri currently bans people younger than 22 from texting while driving.

The committee is also considering a bill that would prohibit taxi drivers from texting or making phone calls while carrying passengers.

The bipartisan group of legislators who sponsored the bills said even if a texting-while-driving ban is hard to enforce, it would make it clear such behavior is unacceptable.

Nobody testified against the bills. Committee member Rep. Kenneth Wilson said he supports a ban but worries about adding more reasons for police to stop drivers.