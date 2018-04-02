Missouri Interpreters Agency Posts Online Help Videos

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri state agency that regulates sign language interpreters has released videos to help deaf people who have a problem with an interpreter.



The State Committee of Interpreters has posted three videos on its website narrated by Pat Adams, a William Woods University professor who is deaf.



The videos show how to file a complaint against a licensed interpreter and how the state investigates. They also explain the difference between certification and licensing of interpreters.



The committee's chairwoman, Carrie McCray, says the videos will help simplify the complex complaint process.



Missouri has been licensing interpreters since 1994. There are nearly 700 licensed interpreters statewide.