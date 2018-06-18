Missouri Inventors and Researchers Share Discoveries

4 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, September 19 2013 Sep 19, 2013 Thursday, September 19, 2013 12:33:00 PM CDT September 19, 2013 in News
By: Rachel Karcz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - From pocket-sized x-ray machines to a potential cure for diabetes, inventors and researchers shared their ideas at the fourth annual Missouri Tech Expo on the MU campus Thursday. 

From current students to developed researchers, the expo was a platform for experts to present inventions to businesses developers and entrepreneurs from across the country. Brady Gull, a graduate student at MU, worked with a small team for four years developing a compact X-Ray source. "Most of the X-Ray devices that people are familiar with are the large X-Ray scanners that you see at the airport. The things you can actually put your luggage inside of," Gull said. "But our system is compact. It actually fits in my pocket, it's the size of a stick of gum."

The invention caught the attention of many at the event, including Keynote speaker Han Chen, Director of Kapyon Ventures, LLC. "You see the passion of the entrepreneur, you see his commitment to the science, but you also see his vision for where he wants to take this technology into a company," Chen said. "I think he was very spot on."

Organizers say the event is unique because it showcases a wide variety of innovations. "We're trying to create an environment that allows the investment community from not only here in Columbia but around the state and around the country to interface with our researchers, see their innovations and understand the business opportunity."

Young researchers like Gull hoped this was the first step toward reaching their ultimate goals. 

"I think it would be really exciting to have a company based off the compact X-Ray system," said Gull. "Just to develop a prototype, something that we can actually set on a table and push a button and take an image. That would be really exciting."

The all day event was held in the Life Sciences building on the MU campus and featured more than 15 presenters. 

More News

Grid
List

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
2 minutes ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA- Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Friday.... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Doctor helps Missourians get back on their feet with new bunion procedure
Doctor helps Missourians get back on their feet with new bunion procedure
JEFFERSON CITY - A podiatrist with the Jefferson City Medical Group is the first doctor in Missouri to use a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Skaters get free helmets at "Shred Fest"
Skaters get free helmets at "Shred Fest"
COLUMBIA - At "Shred Fest," a local skateboarding competition, keeping participants safe was a top concern. An organization provided free... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Trump suggests separation of families at border is a negotiating tool
Trump suggests separation of families at border is a negotiating tool
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he is using his administration's separation of families at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Police: 2nd Kansas sheriff's deputy dies after shooting
Police: 2nd Kansas sheriff's deputy dies after shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second sheriff's deputy died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Heritage Festival in Jefferson City celebrates Juneteenth
Heritage Festival in Jefferson City celebrates Juneteenth
JEFFERSON CITY - The Juneteenth Heritage Festival is keeping the history of Juneteenth alive in mid-Missouri. Juneteenth is a... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 4:29:00 AM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Police: Arrested Missouri man had 53 stolen firearms, Columbia death related
Police: Arrested Missouri man had 53 stolen firearms, Columbia death related
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect who's gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 8:06:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Voter ID fraud claim sparks a clash in Columbia
Voter ID fraud claim sparks a clash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County's Republican clerk and the Democrat running against him have differing opinions over voter fraud. Challenger... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

City Channel wins 2018 Telly honors
City Channel wins 2018 Telly honors
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Channel was recently recognized for creative excellence in production by The Telly Awards Judging Council. Producers... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:43:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 91°
1pm 93°
2pm 94°
3pm 94°