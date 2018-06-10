Missouri Investments Now Terror-Free

So Missouri will no longer invest in companies with business ties to Iran, Syria, the Sudan and North Korea, countries President Bush said support terrorism.

"We know there are no taxpayer dollars going to support those kind of countries that are state sponsors of terrorism," Steeleman added. "You can make a difference in this state by ensuring that your pension funds, the people who represent you, the money that you and your colleagues are investing is not going into the war machines of our enemies."

The Center for Security Policy said America's top pension systems invest 15%-23% of their portfolios in companies that do business in terrorist-sponsoring states, although many people have no idea they're investing in companies doing business with governments funding terrorist groups. But, neither Steelman nor any other official at Tuesday's announcement could identify such companies.

Reported by Anna Comstock