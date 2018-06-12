Missouri is the most popular Midwest state for eclipse-goers using Airbnb

COLUMBIA - Missouri cities along the path of totality during the eclipse will earn a combined $556,000 in supplemental income, short-term lodging service Airbnb said.

The website said Columbia was expected to welcome 469 Airbnb guests; Jefferson City, 74; Hermann, 73.

The 3,750 total expected guest arrivals would represent a 376 percent increase compared to the week prior, Airbnb said.

Missouri is the most popular midwest state for eclipse-goers, and St. Louis is the 5th most popular city along the eclipse's path, Airbnb said.