Missouri Jobless Rate Falls to 8.9 Percent in April

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new report says Missouri's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest point in about two years. The state Department of Economic Development says April's jobless rate was 8.9 percent, down two-tenths of a point from March. That's the state's lowest unemployment rate since March 2009.

Monday's monthly report also shows a net gain of 2,500 non-farm jobs in Missouri last month. The agency says the biggest growth came in construction, manufacturing and retail trade.