Missouri Journalism School Honors Photographer

COLUMBIA (AP) - Shutterbugs from around the world are expected in Columbia this week at a Missouri School of Journalism reunion and the dedication of the school's renovated photojournalism department.

The Angus and Betty McDougall Center for Photojournalism Studies is named for the longtime University of Missouri professor, an acclaimed photographer who died in 2009. A dedication Thursday afternoon kicks off three days of events culminating Saturday with the school's first formal reunion for its photography graduates.