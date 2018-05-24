Missouri Judge Rejects Challenges to Ballot Items

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge has rejected legal challenges to a pair of proposed constitutional amendments dealing with gun rights and transportation taxes.

In two similar rulings Tuesday, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem dismissed lawsuits against the measures as moot because less than six weeks remain before the Aug. 5 election.

Beetem also ruled that the ballot summaries approved by the Republican-led Legislature are sufficient and fair.

The transportation measure asks voters to impose a three-quarters cent sales tax. The woman who sued said she will drop the legal fight and instead focus on defeating it at the ballot.

The other measure would enhance the right to keep and bear arms in the Missouri Constitution. An attorney for those challenging that measure said he will appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.