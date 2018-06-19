Missouri Judge says Kansas City Diocese has to Turn Over Documents

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Jackson County judge has ruled that the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has to give prosecutors information about the diocese's investigation into past reports of priests accused of abusing children.

The judge overseeing the case against Bishop Robert Finn and the diocese also said in a ruling Wednesday that the diocese must turn over documents from its independent investigation into the case of the Rev. Shawn Ratigan, who's facing state and federal child pornography charges.

Finn and the diocese are charged with misdemeanors related to how they handled allegations against Ratigan.

The Kansas City Star reports the judge says information about the diocesan investigations into alleged misconduct is relevant to the case and that he'll impose a protective order to limit access to the files.