Missouri judges change right-to-work referendum summary

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri appellate judges are changing the description of a Missouri referendum aimed at repealing right to work.

Missouri Western District Court of Appeals judges on Friday ruled to switch back to the original summary approved by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office.

A summary is meant to help voters understand ballot measures. But Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green last month ruled Ashcroft's summary was grammatically incorrect and confusing.

Appellate judges ruled bad grammar doesn't matter and the original summary isn't confusing.

A "no" vote now means a vote to reject right to work. A "yes" vote will indicate support.

Unions want voters to repeal the new right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees.

Appellate judges say the law won't take effect in August if the referendum receives enough signatures.