Missouri-Kansas City business school loses top 25 rankings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Princeton Review has stripped the business school at the University Missouri-Kansas City of its top-25 rankings after university officials admitted false data was submitted on its applications for four years.

The ratings organization on Sunday removed the Henry W. Bloch School of Management from its 2014 list as one of the best entrepreneurship education programs in the country. The Kansas City Star reported it was the first time a school was removed from the Princeton list.

The school submitted incorrect data on some enrollment figures, as well as the number of student clubs and mentoring programs.

On Monday, Chancellor Leo Morton acknowledged the school had submitted false data and asked that the school also be removed from the Princeton Review's lists for 2011, 2012 and 2013.