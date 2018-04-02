Missouri-Kentucky Ferry Closed Due to High Winds

HICKMAN, Ky. - Kentucky transportation officials say the Dorena-Hickman ferry connecting Kentucky and Missouri shut down Sunday due to high winds on the Mississippi River.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, the captain of the ferry reported southeast winds were at about 20 miles per hour yesterday, which created hazardous conditions.

The ferry is expected to resume normal operating hours this morning.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.