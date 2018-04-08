Missouri Kids Face Health Care Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's largest health insurance provider and other companies say they're ending child-only plans, impacting at least 1,500 children statewide as the federal health care law takes effect.

Companies, including Anthem Blue Cross, the state's largest provider, say child-only plans are too expensive to insure because the new law prohibits them from denying coverage to kids with pre-existing medical conditions.

The state doesn't know how many individual child plans there are in Missouri, although there are at least 1,500, said Travis Ford, a spokesman for the state's Insurance Department. The state is working with major insurance providers to find a solution, he said.

"We don't think there are a whole lot of children covered by these policies," he said. "But still, we would like to see them continue to be available, so we're working with the insurance companies to see if we can make that continuation happen."

Ford said the coverage cuts will not affect family or group plans.

The companies say they'll continue to honor existing child-only plans. But when parents holding those plans try to renew this year, they might get turned away after the companies drop that coverage option.