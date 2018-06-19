Missouri Lags Behind National Average for Seat Belt Use

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) - The Department of Transportation said seat belt use has remained stagnant at 79 percent compared to the nationwide average of 85 percent. Use among Missouri teens increased by a single percentage point from 66 percent to 67 percent.

Officials said 62 percent of the more than 600 roadway deaths this year were not wearing a seat belt.

Missouri law officers said they will be participating Monday in a statewide enforcement effort focused on seat belts and child restraints.